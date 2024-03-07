Broadcom Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) will be releasing first-quarter results today after the closing bell. Over the years, the company constantly broadened its portfolio beyond semiconductors to areas like enterprise software solutions.

Listen to Broadcom’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript

Analysts’ average estimate for first-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, is $10.29 per share, which is slightly lower than the $10.33 per share reported a year earlier. Revenues are expected to be $11.72 billion in Q1.

In the fourth quarter, both earnings and revenues topped expectations, as they did in every quarter in the past four years. Q4 revenues moved up 4% annually to $9.30 billion, driving up adjusted earnings per share to $11.06, which is up 6% YoY. The core Semiconductor Solutions segment expanded by 3%.