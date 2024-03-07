Categories LATEST
Broadcom Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Semiconductor company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) will be releasing first-quarter results today after the closing bell. Over the years, the company constantly broadened its portfolio beyond semiconductors to areas like enterprise software solutions.
Analysts’ average estimate for first-quarter earnings, adjusted for special items, is $10.29 per share, which is slightly lower than the $10.33 per share reported a year earlier. Revenues are expected to be $11.72 billion in Q1.
In the fourth quarter, both earnings and revenues topped expectations, as they did in every quarter in the past four years. Q4 revenues moved up 4% annually to $9.30 billion, driving up adjusted earnings per share to $11.06, which is up 6% YoY. The core Semiconductor Solutions segment expanded by 3%.
