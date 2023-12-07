Categories LATEST
Broadcom Q4 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Semiconductor technology company Broadcom, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) will report fourth-quarter results today after the bell. Analysts forecast a year-over-year decline in revenues and earnings.
Listen to Broadcom’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
The report is expected to come today at 4:15 p.m. ET. In the past, Broadcom has delivered better-than-expected quarterly earnings consistently for over three years. Analysts estimate earnings of $10.17 per share for Q4, which is lower than the $10.45/share the company earned in the year-ago quarter. Revenues are expected to decline around 2% to $8.72 billion.
In the third quarter, both earnings and the top line beat estimates. At $8.88 billion, revenue was up 5%, while adjusted earnings moved up 8% annually to $10.54 per share in Q3. Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software revenues rose by 5%. The management said it expects full-year revenue to come in around $9.27 billion, which represents a 4% annual growth.
