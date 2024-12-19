Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

CAG Earnings: A snapshot of Conagra Brands’ Q2 2025 report

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported a modest decline in net sales and adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2025.

Conagra Brands Q2 2025 earnings infographic

Net sales were $3.20 billion in the November quarter, compared to $3.21 billion in the year-ago quarter. Organic net sales edged up 0.3% year-over-year during the quarter.

Net income, adjusted for special items, slid to $0.70 per share in Q2 from $0.71 per share in the year-ago quarter. On an unadjusted basis, the company reported net income of $284.5 million or $0.59 per share in the second quarter, compared to $286.2 million or $0.60 per share in the same period of 2024.

Prior Performance

