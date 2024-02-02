Infographic: How Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) performed in Q4 2023 financial results

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues inched up 1% to $11.5 billion versus the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to BMS were $1.76 billion, or $0.87 per share, compared to $2 billion, or $0.95 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS decreased 7% to $1.70.

For full-year 2024, the company expects revenues to increase by low single-digits and adjusted EPS to range between $7.10-7.40.

