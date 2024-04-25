Key highlights from Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMY) Q1 2024 earnings results

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenues increased 5% year-over-year to $11.9 billion. When adjusted for foreign exchange impacts, revenues grew 6%.

GAAP net loss attributable to Bristol Myers Squibb was $11.9 billion, or $5.89 per share, compared to net earnings of $2.3 billion, or $1.07 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $4.40 per share.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects total revenues to increase in the low single digits. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $0.40-0.70.

Prior performance