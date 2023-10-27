BMY Earnings: Highlights of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2023 results

Biotechnology company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) Friday reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.93 billion or $0.93 per share in the September quarter, compared to $1.61 billion or $0.75 per share in the comparable period of 2022. Adjusted profit edged up to $2.0 per share in Q3 from $1.99 per share in the prior year period.

Third-quarter revenues decreased 2% from last year to $10.97 billion. Domestic revenues declined by 4%, while international revenues moved up 2%.

Prior Performance