Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care

BMY Earnings: Highlights of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q3 2023 results

Biotechnology company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) Friday reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2023. The company also provided guidance for fiscal 2023.

Bristol Myers Q3 2023 earnings infographic

Net income attributable to shareholders was $1.93 billion or $0.93 per share in the September quarter, compared to $1.61 billion or $0.75 per share in the comparable period of 2022. Adjusted profit edged up to $2.0 per share in Q3 from $1.99 per share in the prior year period.

Third-quarter revenues decreased 2% from last year to $10.97 billion. Domestic revenues declined by 4%, while international revenues moved up 2%.

Prior Performance

  • Bristol Myers Squibb Q4 2022 earnings infographic
  • Bristol-Myers-Squibb-Q3-2022-Earnings-Infographic

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) reported total revenue of $2.5 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 11.3% from the same period last year. Comparable restaurant

Honeywell (HON) Earnings: 3Q23 Key Numbers

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) reported sales of $9.2 billion for the third quarter of 2023, which was up 3% on a reported basis and 2% on an organic basis versus the

CL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Colgate-Palmolive’s Q3 2023 financial results

Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales increased 10.5% year-over-year to $4.9 billion. Organic sales increased 9%. Net income attributable to Colgate-Palmolive Company was $708

Tags

Biotechnologypharmaceuticals

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top