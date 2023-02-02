Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
BMY Earnings: Everything you need to know about Bristol Myers’ Q4 results
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) on Thursday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting lower earnings and revenues.
The pharma company reported revenues of $11.4 billion for the fourth quarter, down 5% from the same period a year ago. Net earnings attributable to the company were $2.02 billion, or $0.95 per share, compared to $2.37 billion, or $1.07 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings edged down by 1% to $1.82 per share.
“With a younger and more diversified portfolio, promising mid-to-late-stage registrational assets, and a deep early-stage pipeline, I am confident that the company is well-positioned for multiple waves of innovation that will support long-term growth,” said the company’s CEO Giovanni Caforio.
Prior Performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
HOG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Harley-Davidson’s Q4 2022 financial results
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue increased 12% year-over-year to $1.14 billion. Net income attributable to Harley-Davidson, Inc. rose 94% YoY to $42 million,
After positive Q4, Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) looks at a mixed 2023
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) this week issued a cautious outlook for the first quarter of 2023, after reporting stronger-than-expected fourth-quarter results. The chipmaker did not provide full-year guidance,
META Earnings: All you need to know about Meta Platforms’ Q4 2022 earnings results
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue declined 4% year-over-year to $32.17 billion. Net income fell 55% to $4.6 billion while EPS dropped 52%