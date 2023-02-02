BMY Earnings: Everything you need to know about Bristol Myers’ Q4 results

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) on Thursday announced results for the fourth quarter of 2022, reporting lower earnings and revenues.

The pharma company reported revenues of $11.4 billion for the fourth quarter, down 5% from the same period a year ago. Net earnings attributable to the company were $2.02 billion, or $0.95 per share, compared to $2.37 billion, or $1.07 per share a year earlier. Adjusted earnings edged down by 1% to $1.82 per share.

“With a younger and more diversified portfolio, promising mid-to-late-stage registrational assets, and a deep early-stage pipeline, I am confident that the company is well-positioned for multiple waves of innovation that will support long-term growth,” said the company’s CEO Giovanni Caforio.

