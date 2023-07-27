Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
BMY Earnings: A snapshot of Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Q2 2023 results
Biotechnology company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) on Thursday said its second-quarter adjusted earnings decreased year-over-year, hurt by a fall in revenues.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $2.07 billion or $0.99 per share in the June quarter, compared to $1.42 billion or $0.66 per share in the comparable period of 2022. Adjusted profit, meanwhile, declined to $1.75 per share in Q2 from $1.93 per share in the prior-year period.
Second-quarter revenues decreased 6% from last year to $11.23 billion. Domestic revenues declined by 5%, and international revenues dropped by 8%.
