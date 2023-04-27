Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) reports higher Q1 profit; revenue down 3%
Biotechnology company Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) said its first-quarter adjusted earnings increased modestly, despite a decline in revenues.
Net income attributable to shareholders was $2.26 billion or $1.07 per share in the March quarter, compared to $1.28 billion or $0.59 per share in the comparable period of 2022. Adjusted profit increased 5% annually to $2.05 per share.
Meanwhile, first-quarter revenues decreased 3% from last year to $11.34 billion. Domestic sales rose by 4% while international sales decreased by 16%.
