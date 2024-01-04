CAG Earnings: All you need to know about Conagra’s Q2 2024 earnings results

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 3.2% year-over-year to $3.21 billion. Organic net sales decreased 3.4%.

Net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 25.1% to $286 million, or $0.60 per share compared to the prior-year quarter. Adjusted net income decreased 12.9% to $341 million, or $0.71 per share.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

For fiscal year 2024, the company expects organic net sales to decrease 1-2% compared to fiscal year 2023. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $2.60-2.65.

The stock dropped 2% in premarket hours on Thursday.

