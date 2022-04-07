Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer
CAG Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Conagra’s Q3 2022 financial results
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 5.1% to $2.9 billion. Organic net sales were up 6%.
Net income attributable to Conagra Brands decreased 22.4% to $218 million, or $0.45 per share. Adjusted net income decreased 3.1% to $279 million, or $0.58 per share.
For FY2022, organic net sales is expected to grow approx. 4% while adjusted EPS is estimated to be approx. $2.35. For Q4 2022, organic net sales is expected to grow approx. 7% while EPS is estimated to be approx. $0.64.
