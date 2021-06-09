Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries
Campbell Soup (CPB) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net sales decreased 11% year-over-year to $1.98 billion, as a result of lapping the demand surge at the onset of the pandemic in the prior year.
Net income was reported at $160 million while EPS decreased 2% to $0.54. Adjusted EPS decreased 31% to $0.57.
