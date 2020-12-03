Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Geoff Weiss — Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

Thank you, and good morning. We will begin this morning’s presentation with opening remarks from Victor Dodig, our President and Chief Executive Officer. Following Victor, Hratch Panossian, our Chief Financial Officer, will review our operating results, followed by a risk management update from Shawn Beber, our Chief Risk Officer. Victor will close out the prepared remarks with a brief update on 2021. We are joined in the room by CIBC’s business leaders, including Harry Culham, Laura Dottori-Attanasio and Jon Hountalas, as well as Mike Capatides who has joined us remotely from US. They will be available to take questions following the prepared remarks.

As noted on Slide 2 of our investor presentation, our comments may contain forward-looking statements, which involve assumptions and have inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially.

With that, I will now turn the meeting over to Victor.

Victor G. Dodig — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Geoff, and good morning. Thanks for joining us, and we hope you’re all doing well. 2020 was a year where we experienced a once in a century health crisis that affected all aspects of our society. At the same time, it was a year of continued transformation for our bank, as we focused on helping make our clients’ ambitions a reality. Our CIBC team acted with urgency and with purpose to support our clients one another and our communities, while building a relationship-oriented bank for a modern world.

For the full-year, adjusted revenue of CAD18.7 billion and pre-provision earnings of CAD8.2 billion were up over 2019, while expense growth was limited to just 2%. Net of a higher provision of — for credit losses, that was primarily pandemic-related, adjusted earnings were CAD4.4 billion, or CAD9.69 per share. Our capital remains strong, with a CET1 ratio of 12.1%.

Our investments in technology over the past several years to digitize and simplify our Bank are allowing us to provide real-time remote support to our clients at a time when physical distancing has become the norm. These efforts are being recognized by our clients, with our highest client experience scores on record, and recognition as the top performing banking brand during the pandemic. We’ll continue to convert this momentum into deeper client relationships going forward.

Now, let me turn to our business performance. During the fourth quarter, we saw some improvement in the macroeconomic environment. The resulting increase in consumer activity was reflected in our Canadian Personal and Business Banking franchise, with monthly improvement in card purchase volumes throughout the quarter. Client applications have also recovered from earlier lows and are generally back to positive year-over-year growth. We’ve invested in enhancing our product offerings and leveraging technology to capture this growth as the recovery takes hold. Our innovation is also being recognized as Rewards Canada recently named the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite Card the top cash back card in Canada.

We also continue to see positive momentum in our mortgage business in the fourth quarter, with year-over-year spot balance growth of 5% and sequential growth of 2%. To modernize and simplify the financial plenty experience for our clients, we just launched CIBC Goal Planner, coupled with expert advice, the platform will play a key role in building comprehensive financial plans for our clients, while leveraging data and insights to guide decision making and track their progress digitally. We expect personalized advice and technology platforms like CIBC Goal Planner to create value, both for our clients and for our shareholders over time.

Turning to North American Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, loan growth continued to moderate as businesses maintained their conservative stance towards growth-oriented financing, given the uncertain economic outlook. Deposits remain elevated in the fourth quarter as our clients focus continue to be on liquidity. To support our commercial banking clients, we continue to invest in our cash management platform, and our relationship management capability. This, along with our focus on growth markets, will strengthen our franchise as the economy recovers. Despite ongoing market volatility, we also saw continued robust net flows in our Canadian asset management and North American private wealth businesses.

Following exceptional third quarter for our Capital Markets business, we delivered a solid quarter, supported by continued strength in trading activity and a more constructive debt underwriting market from a year ago. Corporate banking commitments remained strong, increasing 10% year-over-year this quarter and surpassing fiscal 2019’s 8% growth rate.

During the quarter, we also continue to increase our focus on environmental, social and governance matters to help create a more sustainable future. Our commitment to our communities is stronger than ever. Though, we couldn’t gathering in person for the Annual Canadian Cancer Society CIBC Run for the Cure, we took the run virtual and our team raised over CAD2 million towards lifesaving breast cancer research. We also took decisive actions to address systemic racism, including our recent partnership with the Government of Canada to launch Canada’s first-ever Black Entrepreneurship Loan Fund, which will help grow Black-led businesses. Importantly, we also continue to foster more sustainable economy, hosting our first virtual sustainability conference and the inaugural issuance of our $500 million five-year Green Bond to help finance new and existing green project, assets and businesses that mitigate the risks and effects of climate change. In addition, CIBC was named one of Canada’s top 100 employers, our ninth consecutive year receiving that honor, reflecting the strength of our culture

Now, with that, let me turn the call over to Hratch for a more detailed review of our financial results.

Hratch Panossian — Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you, Victor, and good morning, everyone. Starting on Slide 8. This morning, we reported earnings of CAD1 billion and diluted earnings per share of CAD2.20 for the fourth quarter of 2020. Excluding items of note, we delivered earnings of CAD1.3 billion, or CAD2.79 per share. Adjusted ROE improved to 13.5% for the quarter, as our profitability continues to recover from the Q2 drop. Pre-provision earnings of CAD2 billion were down 3% from the prior year, reflecting the relative resilience of our diversified franchise in a challenging environment. Revenues of CAD4.6 billion were down 2% year-over-year as balanced growth across our businesses and solid trading revenues partially offset the impact of lower client activity and interest rates due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Strong expense management helped offset the pressure on revenue with adjusted expenses declining 2% from the prior year as efficiency improvements outpaced targeted investments aligned with our strategy. Provision for credit losses of CAD291 million were meaningfully lower from the prior year and prior quarter. Shawn will speak to provisions in more detail in his remarks.

Turning to Slide 9, we maintained the strength of our balance sheet over this quarter. Average LCR of 145% was relatively stable from the prior quarter and well above the 100% regulatory minimum. Our capital position continue to strengthen, ending the quarter with CET1 ratio of 12.1%, or 11.9% excluding the ECL transitional benefit. Internal capital generation and a decrease in RWA’s were the primary drivers of capital build in the quarter. Consistent with our previous guidance, RWA migration was a modest headwind to CET1 in the quarter, driven by negative migration in our wholesale portfolios net of improvements in retail. We remain very comfortable with our current capital outlook and strong internal generation provides capacity to absorb further credit migration and organic deployment in support of our clients. The balance of my presentation will refer to adjusted results, which exclude items of note.

Slide 10 reflects our Personal and Business banking results, where we continue to see positive trends as we revitalize the business. Net income for the quarter was CAD635 million, up 5% from last year, helped by sequential improvement in revenue and pre-provision earnings, as well as lower provisions on credit losses.

Revenue of CAD2.1 billion improved 4% sequentially, but remained 4% below prior year due to pressure on both net interest income and fees as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Expenses of CAD1.1 billion were comparable to both the prior year and the prior quarter. Going forward, we expect disciplined expense growth to resume in this business as we balance efficiency improvements with targeted reinvestment to revitalize our consumer franchise.

Net interest margin of 243 basis points for the quarter was down 9 basis points from last year, mainly due to declines in interest rates and a change in mix. Margins improved 5 basis points sequentially, primarily driven by the end of the interest rate relief we provided to certain credit card clients and growth in deposits. We continue to expect moderate pressure on NIMs over the medium-term as we absorb the full impact of recent changes in the interest rate environment.

Slide 11 shows the results of our Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management business. Net income for the quarter was CAD341 million, up 11% from a year ago, primarily due to a stable pre-provision earnings and lower impairments.

Commercial Banking revenue was down 1% from a year ago, primarily due to the impact of rates, offset in part by strong deposit growth of 23%. Loan growth continued to be muted during the quarter, but is anticipated to resume as the economic recovery takes hold. Wealth Management revenue was up 1% from the prior year, primarily driven by higher balances in private banking and higher fee-based assets in our full-service brokerage business. NIM was up 4 basis points year-over-year, but down 2 basis points sequentially, driven largely by unfavorable rates. Non-interest expenses reflect higher revenue linked expenses in Wood Gundy.

Turning to Slide 12, US Commercial Banking and Wealth Management results reflect continued growth, marking another record quarter for revenue and pre-provision earnings and local currency. Net income of CAD144 million was down 24% from the prior year and driven entirely by higher provision for credit losses. Revenues were up 4% as strong growth in client balances and higher asset management fees helped offset lower margins and lower transactional loan fees. Despite moderating in recent quarters, average loans grew 13% from a year ago, while deposit growth of 33% continue to outpace loans. In our wealth business, solid AUM growth of 10% benefited from both client flows and market appreciation.

Net interest margin was 277 basis points in this business, up 1 basis point sequentially and down 22 basis points from a year ago, driven by the continued decline in effective LIBOR over the year and the impact of lower yielding PPP loans. Excluding the impact of PPP, we anticipate margins to remain relatively stable as we continue to manage deposit pricing and optimize margin. Non-interest expenses were down 4%, reflecting the impact of our efficiency initiatives and a reduction in travel and business development expenses.

Slide 13 covers Capital Markets, where we delivered another solid quarter. Net income of CAD267 million was up 16% from a year ago, driven by higher revenues and a lower provision for credit losses. Pre-provision earnings increased 15%, largely as a result of higher revenues and strong expense discipline. Revenues of CAD792 million were up 7% from a year ago, helped by growth across most global markets businesses, corporate banking and debt issuance activity. These were partially offset by reduced market activity in equity issuance and advisory. Non-interest expenses were largely in line with a year ago, as investments to grow the business were offset by efficiency initiatives.

Slide 14 reflects the results of the Corporate and Other business unit, where our reported results were impacted by the items of note discussed in the appendix of our presentation. On an adjusted basis, net loss of CAD107 million in the quarter compared to a net loss of CAD20 million in the same quarter last year, due to lower revenues and a higher credit provisions, partially offset by strong expense management. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to pressure revenues in this segment, driven by the impact of lower rates and client activities in our international banking business and the cost of elevated liquidity reserves and treasury. We expect these factors to moderate when the recovery period takes hold.

Finally, Slide 15 shows our fiscal 2020 results, which reflect the resilience of our business in the face of significant disruption, as well as the impact of ongoing transformation within our bank. In 2020, we delivered adjusted net income of CAD4.4 billion and EPS of CAD9.69, down 19% from a year ago, driven entirely by the significant increase in our provisions against performing loans. Record pre-provision earnings of CAD8.2 billion were in line with fiscal 2019, despite the challenging environment, driven by modest revenue growth and strong expense management throughout the year. In addition to supporting this year’s solid performance, the progress made in transforming our business this year positions us well to grow our franchise as the recovery period unfolds.

I will now turn the call over to Shawn.

Shawn Beber — Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer

Thank you, Hratch, and good morning. While the start of the fourth quarter saw the continued reopening of economies following the restrictive measures implemented at the onset of the pandemic, by the end of the quarter, we were starting to see a resurgence in case counts. Since then, we’ve had a mix of both challenging and positive developments, with renewed restrictions occurring in many of the markets we serve, while at the same time promising news regarding vaccine development has been announced.

We’ve continued to evolve our analysis from prior quarters and exercise judgment where appropriate in determining our provision for credit losses for performing loans. Our overall provisions this quarter were lower than the third quarter. At this time, we’re not seeing broad-based credit weakness in the portfolio, and to date, performance has been better than had been anticipated at the start of the pandemic, as our clients both business and personal have continued to exhibit prudent financial behavior and given the benefit of ongoing government support. Where we have seen issues, they have arisen in various unrelated sectors and in many cases, we’re experiencing issues before the pandemic. As forecasted, we did see some additional migration from Stage 2 to Stage 3 allowances, which we expect will be a continuing trend over the coming quarters as net credit losses are expected to peak in the middle of 2021.

Turning to Slide 17. Provision for credit losses was CAD291 million in Q4, down from CAD525 million in the prior quarter, with lower provisions in both impaired and performing loans. Provision on impaired loans of CAD178 million was down CAD122 million from last quarter, largely due to lower insolvencies and write-offs experienced in our Canadian retail portfolios. Similar to the prior quarter, the decrease in retail insolvencies was in line with the industry trend as a result of lower consumer filings. The lower level of write-offs resulted from a combination of factors, including government support as well as the impact of the assistance offered to clients through our bank relief programs. We expect this trend will reverse over the next few quarters, as the vast majority of deferrals have ended and returned to normal repayment status.

On the commercial side, we experienced lower provisions in our Canadian commercial and wealth and capital markets businesses, offset by an increase in US commercial. Provision on performing loans was CAD113 million, largely due to a number of model parameter updates along with some other moving parts that I’ll speak to on the next slide.

Our credit portfolios have generally performed in line with our expectations this quarter. That said, we do anticipate additional negative credit risk migration across the portfolio, absent a material improvement in actual economic conditions over the coming quarters relative to our current outlook. We believe we’ve been prudent in recognizing performing allowances to reflect that outlook.

Moving to Slide 18. Allowance for credit losses grew by 3% to CAD3.7 billion this quarter and ended the year up [Phonetic] 79%, or CAD1.6 billion since Q1. Our performing provision was CAD113 million in Q4. There are few elements within this number, which we’ve broken out in the lower left corner of the slide. The largest component was an impact of CAD128 million for several parameter updates in our ECL model, which we do periodically. Partially offsetting this, we had a net CAD97 million of allowances moved from performing to impaired, which is what we would expect to see as certain loans tipped from performing to impaired status, reflecting the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. The last piece is CAD82 million of growth in provisions related to a continuation of our normal course activity, including the impact of FLIs, which were a small help, migration within our portfolios as we continue our risk rating activity, and other portfolio movements.

Overall, the loan losses this quarter were somewhat better than expected for both our retail and business government portfolios. So as we’ve discussed before, we believe the relief efforts have had a significant impact on these results, particularly in the cards portfolio and delayed actual losses to future quarters.

Turning to Slide 19. We’ve provided details of our allowances coverage by line of business. Our allowance coverage ratio increased from 86 basis points in Q3 to 89 basis points in the current quarter. The increase was mainly driven by higher provisions recognized in US commercial Banking and CIBC FirstCaribbean. We feel comfortable with the current level of coverage and remain focused on monitoring the credit quality of our portfolios for potential future adjustments.

On Slide 20, we show our credit portfolio mix, which remains well diversified and consistent with last quarter. Our total loan balances were CAD416 billion and the overall credit quality of our portfolio continues to remain high. Nearly two-thirds of our outstanding loans are to consumers. The majority of which are mortgages with our uninsured mortgages having an average loan to value of 52%. The balance of our portfolio is in business and government lending with an average risk rating for the portfolio equivalent to a BBB. This quarter, we’ve included in the appendix the additional details we previously discussed on specifically affected industries. Performance of those portfolios is in line with our prior outlook and expectations at this point.

Slide 21 provides the status of our client accommodations and credit quality details by segment. Most of the deferrals have now run their course. Repayments are within expectations, and we believe our allowance coverage reflects the current risk in the portfolio.

Slide 22 provides an overview of our gross impaired loans. Gross impaired dollars were down, mainly driven by consumer loans. The reduction in impaired consumer loans was principally due to payment deferrals and collection activities in the quarter. While new formations also trended lower, we do expect this to remain volatile in the near term.

Slide 23 shows the net write-off and 90-plus day delinquency rates of our Canadian consumer portfolios. In the current quarter, we had lower insolvencies and flow write-offs as a result of government support programs and bank relief offerings. The late-stage delinquencies of residential mortgages are down as we work with our clients who were not part of the deferral programs to bring their accounts current. While personal lending delinquencies remained relatively flat quarter-over-quarter, credit card delinquencies have increased. We proactively enabled payment deferrals for credit card clients who were already showing vulnerabilities and payment difficulties at the onset of the pandemic. The increase in delinquencies is driven by a portion of these clients who have now exited the bank relief program and continue to have financial difficulties. However, the performance overall of the credit card balances that have now exited deferrals is in line with our expectations.

In closing, the economic outlook remains uncertain, as we’ve seen an increase of new COVID cases, while also receiving encouraging news regarding the development of COVID vaccines. We will continue to monitor the changes in the macro environment and their impacts on our portfolios. Overall, we remain comfortable with the quality of our portfolios, and are well positioned to support our clients, while managing through the crisis. Provisions were lower this quarter. However, we do expect to see impaired provisions trend higher and peak in the middle of 2021. As that occurs, and as we saw to some degree in the fourth quarter, we would expect to see more of our performing allowance transfer from Stage 2 to Stage 3 and provide a partial offset the losses in future periods.

I will now turn the call back to Victor.

Victor G. Dodig — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Shawn. Before we take questions, I’d like to share our thoughts on CIBC strategic focus for 2021 and beyond. Our first priority is to reinvigorate our Canadian consumer franchise and this includes gaining share in our core personal and small business product, accelerating growth in our newly created direct financial services business, and improving asset management net flows while delivering good investment performance for our clients. We’ve made good progress in each of these areas throughout 2020, but there is more upside to capture in the year and years ahead. Serving the Canadian consumer is an important part of what we do, and our efforts will deliver enhanced value to our clients and growth to our Bank as we go forward.

Our second priority is to continue — is continuing our transformation journey with a determined focus on bending our cost base and reinvesting a substantial portion of savings into high-return projects, particularly as it relates to process simplification and technology enhancements.

And our third priority is to build on the advantages where we are performing well, including Commercial Banking and Private Wealth, on both sides of the border and in our Capital Markets business. Each of these businesses have plans to continue to grow and are also implementing new initiatives to enhance capabilities in fast-growing market segments, like the innovation economy and sustainable finance.

With that, let me now provide some color on our performance expectations for 2021 in each of our strategic business units. For a Canadian Personal Banking franchise, we’ll continue to build off our recent improvements and work to get our business back to market levels of growth and doing so consistently. Assuming pandemic-related constraints begin to ease in the latter half of calendar ’21, we expect to see a pickup in consumer activity.

In Commercial Banking, while loan growth is expected to slow from historical levels, we expect to return to growth-oriented financing as the economic recovery takes hold.

In Wealth Management, we expect to see an uplift aligned to the economic recovery as investors look for alternatives to low rates on savings deposits. Strategic hires in our Private Wealth businesses, along with enhanced product offerings will enable us to grow our net flows and our assets under management.

Capital Markets, equity issuance and M&A activity could pick up as corporate consolidations increase in the aftermath of the pandemic. Our strong connectivity across our CIBC franchise will continue to provide opportunities and deliver enhanced Capital Markets capabilities for our clients in Canada and the United States.

While the reopening of the economy provided some cautious optimism in the fourth quarter, the recent increase in infection rates, as many municipalities imposing greater restrictions, and that will continue to have an adverse impact in the near-term economic outlook. Our economists forecast assumes that mass vaccinations are effective treatments will be underway in the middle of 2021, allowing for stronger global recovery in the latter half of the calendar year. While this is our best forecast, we don’t know how vaccine access and efficacy will play out. So we remain vigilant and are planning for a range of scenarios to allow us to move with agility as the current situation unfolds.

I want you to know this, we have a strong management team to lead the continued transformation of our Bank, as our investments help improve efficiency and to capture growth. We’re agile. We’re well capitalized. We’re well provisioned and we’ll continue to sensibly adapt to the changing macroeconomic environment.

And with that, let me turn it over to the operator for questions.

