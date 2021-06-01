Categories AlphaGraphs, Cannabis, Earnings
Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Canopy Growth Corporation (NYSE: CGC) reported fourth-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues increased 38% year-over-year to CAD $148 million.
Net loss attributable to Canopy Growth Corporation was CAD $699 million, or CAD $1.85 per share, versus a net loss of CAD $1.3 billion, or CAD $3.72 per share, last year.
