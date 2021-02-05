Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) Q2 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) Q2 2021 earnings call dated

Presentation:

Kevin Moran — Vice President of Investor Relations

Good morning, and welcome. Today we will discuss Cardinal Health’s second quarter fiscal 2021 results along with an update to our FY ’21 outlook. You can find today’s press release and presentation on the IR section of our website at ir.cardinalhealth.com. Joining me today are Mike Kauffman, Chief Executive Officer; and Jason Hollar, Chief Financial Officer.

During the call, we will be making forward-looking statements. The matters addressed in the statements are subject to the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or implied. Please refer to our SEC filings and the forward-looking statement slide at the beginning of our presentation for a description of these risks and uncertainties.

Please note that during the discussion today, our comments will be on a non-GAAP basis, unless they are specifically called out as GAAP. GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations for all relevant periods can be found in the schedules attached to our press release.

With that, I will now turn the call over to Mike.

Mike Kaufmann — Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Kevin, and good morning, everyone. I’ll start our discussion with a few high level thoughts on our progress so far this year. And then Jason will review our second quarter results and our updated fiscal ’21 outlook. I’ll close by sharing updates regarding our growth areas.

We continue to make progress on our strategic plan as we navigate the rapidly changing global environment. Overall, second quarter operating results came in better than our expectations led by the Medical segment. In addition, we saw some favorability, including timing below the operating line, enabling us to deliver EPS growth of 14% in the quarter. Due to our solid first half performance and our improved visibility into the remainder of the fiscal year, we are increasing and narrowing our EPS guidance to a range of $5.85 to $6.10 per share.

In the second quarter, we saw varying effects of the pandemic on our business. Our Medical segment saw a net positive impact related to COVID-19 as our lab business and PPE products continued to experience strong demand. And in Pharma, although the pandemic continued to adversely impact volumes, mainly in generics and nuclear Imaging, areas like specialty and consumer health are recovering and performing very well. Across the company, we remain focused on doing our part to support ongoing pandemic relief efforts.

In Pharma, we’ve partnered with the CDC to act as a network administrator enabling retail independent, small chain and long-term care pharmacy customers to participate in the vaccination effort. And in Medical, we partnered with the State of Ohio to support vaccine distribution through our OptiFreight Logistics business.

Regarding PPE, we are utilizing our supply assurance program to manage cost for our customers and provide consistent long-range supply in key product categories. We are seeing improving supply in some of these product categories such as gowns and masks. We’ll continue to see a challenging market with exam gloves. Looking ahead, we remain committed to supporting our customers, patients, government and communities through the ongoing challenges of the pandemic. And we are ready and willing to help in any way possible.

Before I provide some updates on our strategic growth areas, I’ll turn it over to Jason to share more details on our second quarter and outlook for the year.

Jason Hollar — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike. Good morning, everyone. Beginning with total company results, second quarter EPS was $1.74, reflecting a 14% increase driven by discrete tax items and strong Medical results. Total second quarter revenue increased 5% to $41.5 billion, driven primarily by sales growth from existing customers. Total gross margin was flat at $1.8 billion. SG&A increased 2% to $1.1 billion due to IT investments.