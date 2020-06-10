Casey’s General Stores Inc. (NASDAQ: CASY) reported its financial results for the quarter ended April 30, 2020, on June 8, Monday after the market closes. The results were impacted by the unprecedented challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

Looking ahead, the company expects that its procurement and retail price optimization strategies will provide strong benefits in its step in growing fuel business and its capabilities. The future results of Grocery and Other Merchandise will be driven by the strategic initiatives, in which the company remains optimistic.