HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q3 2024 financial results
Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Revenue declined 15% year-over-year to $1.28 billion.
Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $223.2 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to a loss of $171.1 million, or $1.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.73.
Revenues decreased across all segments, with Consumer Products declining 10%, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming falling 5%, and Entertainment dropping 86% YoY.
For the full year of 2024, Hasbro expects Consumer Products segment revenue to be down 12-14% and Wizards segment revenue to be flat to down 1%.
