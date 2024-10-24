HAS Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Hasbro’s Q3 2024 financial results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported its third quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Revenue declined 15% year-over-year to $1.28 billion.

Net earnings attributable to Hasbro, Inc. was $223.2 million, or $1.59 per share, compared to a loss of $171.1 million, or $1.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $1.73.

Revenues decreased across all segments, with Consumer Products declining 10%, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming falling 5%, and Entertainment dropping 86% YoY.

For the full year of 2024, Hasbro expects Consumer Products segment revenue to be down 12-14% and Wizards segment revenue to be flat to down 1%.

