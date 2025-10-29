CAT Earnings: Caterpillar Q3 2025 revenue rises; adj. profit drops

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT), a leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, reported higher revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, but earnings declined.

Q3 sales and revenues were $17.6 billion, compared to $16.1 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Earnings, on an adjusted basis, decreased to $4.95 per share from $5.17 per share in Q3 2024.

Net income attributable to the company, on a reported basis, was $2.30 billion or $4.88 per share in the June quarter, compared to $2.46 billion or $5.06 per share in the prior-year quarter.

“Solid performance from our team generated strong results this quarter, driven by resilient demand and focused execution across our three primary segments. Our team’s continued discipline in a dynamic environment, coupled with a growing backlog, positions us for sustained momentum and long-term profitable growth,” said Caterpillar’s CEO Joe Creed.