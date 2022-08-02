Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total sales and revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.
Net profit was $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share, compared to $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $3.18.
The company ended the quarter with $6 billion of enterprise cash.
Prior performance
