Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total sales and revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.

Net profit was $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share, compared to $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $3.18.

The company ended the quarter with $6 billion of enterprise cash.

Prior performance