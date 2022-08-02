Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total sales and revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $14.2 billion.

Net profit was $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share, compared to $1.41 billion, or $2.56 per share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted EPS amounted to $3.18.

The company ended the quarter with $6 billion of enterprise cash.

Prior performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: Key highlights from JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 2022 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues increased 63% year-over-year to $2.4 billion. The company reported a net loss of $188 million,

Is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock a good buy after strong Q3 earnings?

Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has performed well so far this fiscal year, successfully overcoming the general market slump and inflation-induced drag on customer sentiment. The company that is specialized

Southwest Airlines (LUV): Here’s what to expect over the coming months

Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) were down on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations and

Tags

Construction ProductsMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top