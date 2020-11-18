How Lowe’s Companies (LOW) performed in Q3 financial results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total sales rose to $22.3 billion from $17.4 billion in the same period last year while comparable sales increased 30.1%.
Net income was $692 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $1.36 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 40% to $1.98.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects total and comparable sales growth of approx. 15-20%. GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are expected to be $1.10-1.20.
