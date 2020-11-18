Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

How Lowe’s Companies (LOW) performed in Q3 financial results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total sales rose to $22.3 billion from $17.4 billion in the same period last year while comparable sales increased 30.1%.  

Net income was $692 million, or $0.91 per share, compared to $1 billion, or $1.36 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 40% to $1.98.  

For the fourth quarter of 2020, the company expects total and comparable sales growth of approx. 15-20%. GAAP EPS and adjusted EPS are expected to be $1.10-1.20.

Prior performance

Lowe's companies Q2 2020 earnings

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Infographic: A snapshot of Baidu’s (BIDU) Q3 2020 earnings

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) on Monday reported higher revenues for the third quarter, which translated into an increase in earnings. Shares of the tech firm gained during the extended trading

Can COVID vaccine be a panacea for Novavax’s (NVAX) growth needs?

The market has been closely following the activities of leading biopharma companies for some time, looking for updates on their COVID vaccine programs. With most drug candidates entering the final

Moderna (MRNA) gains as COVID-19 vaccine candidate shows over 94% efficacy

Shares of Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) were up over 8% in morning trade on Monday as the company reported positive results from its clinical study testing the efficacy of its

Tags

Home improvement

Related Articles

Top