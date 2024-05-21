Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Lowe’s (LOW) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total sales were $21.4 billion, compared to $22.3 billion in the prior-year period. Comparable sales decreased 4.1%.
Net earnings were $1.8 billion, or $3.06 per share, compared to $2.2 billion, or $3.77 per share, last year.
Revenue and earnings beat estimates.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects total sales of $84-85 billion and EPS of approx. $12.00-12.30. Comparable sales are expected to be down 2-3% from the previous year.
The stock was up over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
Prior performance
