LOW Earnings: All you need to know about Lowe’s Q4 2023 earnings results

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total sales were $18.6 billion compared to $22.4 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 6.2%.

Net earnings were $1 billion, or $1.77 per share, compared to $957 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.

Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.

For the full year of 2024, the company expects total sales of $84-85 billion and EPS of approx. $12.00-12.30. Comparable sales are expected to be down 2-3% versus last year.

