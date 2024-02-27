Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
LOW Earnings: All you need to know about Lowe’s Q4 2023 earnings results
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total sales were $18.6 billion compared to $22.4 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 6.2%.
Net earnings were $1 billion, or $1.77 per share, compared to $957 million, or $1.58 per share, last year.
Revenue and earnings beat expectations, sending the stock up over 1% in premarket hours on Tuesday.
For the full year of 2024, the company expects total sales of $84-85 billion and EPS of approx. $12.00-12.30. Comparable sales are expected to be down 2-3% versus last year.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: How Macy’s (M) performed in Q4 2023 financial results
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today. Net sales were $8.1 billion, down 1.7% versus the same period a year ago. Total revenue dropped to $8.37
AZO Earnings: AutoZone’s Q2 2024 earnings rise on higher sales
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) announced financial results for the second quarter of 2024, reporting higher sales and net profit. The company had a total of 7,191 stores open at the end
SJM Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from J.M. Smucker’s Q3 2024 financial results
The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported third quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net sales increased 1% year-over-year to $2.23 billion. Organic sales increased 6%. Net income decreased 42% to