Key highlights from Paychex’s (PAYX) Q4 2024 earnings results

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) reported fourth quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased 5% year-over-year to $1.3 billion.

Net income increased 8% to $379.9 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 15% to $1.12.

For fiscal year 2025, total revenue is expected to grow 4.0-5.5%. Adjusted EPS is expected to grow 5-7%.

