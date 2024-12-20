CCL Earnings: Carnival Corp. Q4 2024 revenue rises 10%

Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE: CCL) Friday reported strong revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2024. The cruise line operator reported a profit for Q4, compared to a loss last year.

Fourth-quarter revenues increased to $5.94 billion from $5.40 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong performance by both operating segments.

The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share for Q4, vs. a loss of $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Unadjusted net income was $303 million or $0.23 per share in the November quarter, compared to a loss of $48 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year period. The management expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be around $6.6 billion.

Prior Performance