Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
CCL Earnings: Carnival Corp. Q4 2024 revenue rises 10%
Carnival Corporation & plc. (NYSE: CCL) Friday reported strong revenue growth for the fourth quarter of 2024. The cruise line operator reported a profit for Q4, compared to a loss last year.
Fourth-quarter revenues increased to $5.94 billion from $5.40 billion in the corresponding period last year, reflecting strong performance by both operating segments.
The company reported adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share for Q4, vs. a loss of $0.07 per share in the fourth quarter of 2023. Unadjusted net income was $303 million or $0.23 per share in the November quarter, compared to a loss of $48 million or $0.04 per share in the prior-year period. The management expects full-year adjusted EBITDA to be around $6.6 billion.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Key metrics from Nike’s (NKE) Q2 2025 earnings results
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported total revenues of $12.4 billion for the second quarter of 2025, down 8% on a reported basis and down 9% on a currency-neutral basis. Net
FDX Earnings: FedEx Q2 2025 adjusted profit increases; revenue dips
Cargo giant FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX), which completed an organizational restructuring recently, announced financial results for the second quarter of 2025. Second-quarter earnings, excluding one-off items, were $4.05 per share,
Accenture (ACN) gains on strong Q1 performance and raised full-year outlook
Shares of Accenture (NYSE: ACN) gained over 7% on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the first quarter of 2025 and raised its outlook for the full