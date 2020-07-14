Wells Fargo (WFC) reports $2.4 billion loss for Q2

Wells Fargo (NYSE: WFC) reported a loss of $2.4 billion or $0.66 per share for the second quarter of 2020, hurt by $8.4 billion increase of credit loss reserves in the quarter. Revenue declined 17% to $17.8 billion. Wall Street had expected the banking firm to report a loss of $0.20 per share on revenue of $18.4 billion. WFC shares dropped about 3% in the before market session.

Wells Fargo also announced that it expects to reduce third quarter 2020 common stock dividend to $0.10 per share from $0.51 per share.