J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q2 2026 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its second quarter 2026 earnings results today.

Net sales was $2.3 billion, up 3% from the prior-year quarter. Net sales excluding the divestitures and foreign currency exchange increased 5%.

Net income was $241.3 million, or $2.26 per share, compared to net loss of $24.5 million, or $0.23 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.10, down 24% from last year.

SJM updated its guidance for fiscal year 2026. Net sales is now expected to increase 3.5-4.5% and comparable sales is expected to increase approx. 5-6% versus the prior year. Adjusted EPS is now expected to range from $8.75-9.25.