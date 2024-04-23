Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
JBLU Earnings: JetBlue Q1 2024 net loss widens on lower revenues
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) on Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting a decline in revenues and a wider net loss.
The company reported a net loss of $716 million or $2.11 per share for the March quarter, compared to a loss of $192 million or $0.58 per share in the same period of 2023. On an adjusted basis, loss per share was $0.43, compared to a loss of $0.34 per share last year.
At $2.21 billion, first-quarter revenue was down 5% year-over-year, reflecting a decrease in passenger revenues. During the quarter, capacity decreased 2.7% year-over-year.
“As we look to the full year, significant elevated capacity in our Latin region, which represents a large portion of JetBlue’s network, will likely continue to pressure revenue and we expect a setback in our expectations for the full year,” said Joanna Geraghty, JetBlue’s CEO.
Prior Performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of Halliburton’s (HAL) Q1 2024 earnings results
Energy giant Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Tuesday announced financial results for the first quarter of 2024, reporting lower earnings and a modest increase in revenues. First-quarter revenue edged up 2%
UPS Earnings: United Parcel Service Q1 2024 revenue and earnings fall
United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) Tuesday reported lower revenues and adjusted profit for the first quarter of 2024. The company reaffirmed its full-year 2024 guidance. On an adjusted basis,
Key highlights from Philip Morris’ (PM) Q1 2024 earnings results
Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported first quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues increased 9.7% year-over-year to $8.8 billion. Organic revenue growth was 11%. Net earnings attributable to