JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Operating revenue was $2.4 billion, down 8.2% year-over-year.

GAAP net loss was $153 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $57 million, or $0.18 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.39.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue to decline 6.5-10.5% YoY. Adjusted loss per share is estimated to be $0.35-0.55.

