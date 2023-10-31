Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q3 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Operating revenue was $2.4 billion, down 8.2% year-over-year.
GAAP net loss was $153 million, or $0.46 per share, compared to net income of $57 million, or $0.18 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share was $0.39.
For the fourth quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue to decline 6.5-10.5% YoY. Adjusted loss per share is estimated to be $0.35-0.55.
Prior performance
