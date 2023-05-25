Costco (COST) Q3 2023 earnings drop on weak sales growth

Warehouse behemoth Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) on Thursday reported a 2% increase in third-quarter 2023 revenues. However, earnings declined.

Third-quarter revenue increased 1.9% to $53.6 billion from $52.6 billion last year. Total comparable store sales grew 0.3%, while e-commerce sales declined 10%.

Meanwhile, net income declined to $1.30 billion or $2.93 per share in the April quarter from $1.35 billion or $3.04/share profit in the third quarter of 2022.

