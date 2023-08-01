Infographic: JetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU) Q2 2023 Earnings Results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Operating revenue was $2.6 billion, up 6.7% year-over-year.

GAAP net income was $138 million, or $0.41 per share, compared to a net loss of $188 million, or $0.58 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $152 million, or $0.45 per share.

For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue to decline 4-8% YoY. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $0.00 and a loss of $0.20 per share.

Prior performance