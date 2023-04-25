JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q1 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Operating revenue increased 34.1% year-over-year to $2.3 billion.

GAAP net loss was $192 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to $255 million, or $0.79 per share, last year. Adjusted net loss was $111 million, or $0.34 per share.

The company expects adjusted EPS of $0.35-0.45 for the second quarter of 2023.

Prior performance