PFE Earnings: All you need to know about Pfizer’s Q1 2023 earnings results

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues declined 29% year-over-year to $18.3 billion.

Reported net income fell 30% to $5.5 billion, or $0.97 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS was down 24% to $1.23.

Both revenue and earnings beat estimates.

For the full year of 2023, Pfizer expects revenue of $67-71 billion.

