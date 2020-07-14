Banking giant Citigroup Inc. [NYSE: C] reported a sharp fall in first-quarter earnings, despite a modest increase in revenues. The results topped the Street view and the company’s stock gained early Tuesday.
Net income dropped to $1.3 billion or $0.50 per share from $4.8 billion or $1.95 per share in the second quarter of 2019 but exceeded the market’s prediction.
At $19.8 billion, revenues were up 5% year-over-year, mainly due to higher revenues in Fixed Income Markets and Investment Banking that was partially offset by lower revenues in Global Consumer Banking. Analysts were looking for a smaller top-line number.
Looking forward to listening to management/analysts’ comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Citigroup Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
Citi’s stock gained during the premarket session on Tuesday, after closing the previous session lower.
Most Popular
Expanding portfolio to help Elastic (ESTC) strengthen foothold in SaaS market
Elastic N.V. (NYSE: ESTC), the company that pioneered enterprise search technology, has been thriving on the growing adoption of its products while innovating the portfolio. A steady improvement in revenue
3 Warren Buffett tech stocks to buy and hold for the next decade
Investing in the equity markets is not easy if you are trying to identify individual stocks for long-term gains. It is even more difficult if you are eyeing investments in
Key highlights from PepsiCo Q2 2020 earnings results announcement
PepsiCo Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today. Revenues declined 3.1% to $15.9 billion. Reported EPS fell 18% to $1.18 while core EPS amounted to $1.32. Due