Peloton disappoints in Q1, stock tanks

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) reported first-quarter 2022 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The Exercise equipment company reported Q1 revenue of $805.2 million, up 6% year-over-year, but lower than the Wall Street projection. Net loss of $1.25 per share was also wider than the target that analysts had anticipated.

PTON shares plunged 4% immediately following the announcement. The stock has fallen 40% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance