Peloton (PTON) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $937 million, driven by demand for Connected Fitness products, strong gross additions and low subscription churn levels.
The company reported a net loss of $313.2 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to a net income of $89.1 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.
Peloton expects total revenue of $800 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $5.4 billion for the full year of 2022.
