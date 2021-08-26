Peloton (PTON) Q4 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) reported fourth quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue grew 54% year-over-year to $937 million, driven by demand for Connected Fitness products, strong gross additions and low subscription churn levels.

The company reported a net loss of $313.2 million, or $1.05 per share, compared to a net income of $89.1 million, or $0.27 per share, last year.

Peloton expects total revenue of $800 million for the first quarter of 2022 and $5.4 billion for the full year of 2022.

