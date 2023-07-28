Centene Corporation (CNC) Q2 2023 Earnings Summary

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenues amounted to $37.6 billion compared to $35.9 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to Centene Corporation were $1 billion, or $1.92 per share, compared to a loss of $172 million, or $0.29 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose over 18% year-over-year to $2.10.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects total revenue to be $147.3-149.3 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be at least $6.45 for the year.