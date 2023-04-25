Centene Corporation (CNC) Q1 2023 Earnings Summary

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) reported total revenue of $38.8 billion compared to $37.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net earnings attributable to Centene Corporation were $1.13 billion, or $2.04 per share, compared to $849 million, or $1.44 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.11.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects GAAP EPS of at least $5.51 and adjusted EPS of at least $6.40.