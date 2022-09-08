Signet Jewelers (SIG): Here’s a look at the jewelry retailer’s near-term expectations

Shares of Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) were up 1.4% on Thursday. The stock has dropped 35% year-to-date and 27% over the past 12 months. The company saw sales and earnings decline for its second quarter of 2023 as macroeconomic pressures impacted spending on discretionary items like jewelry. Here’s a look at the jewelry retailer’s near term expectations:

Revenues

Signet reported total sales of $1.8 billion for the second quarter of 2023, which were down 1.9% compared to the same period in 2022. Sales were up 29% from Q2 2020 which was the company’s pre-pandemic base. Same-store sales were down 8.2% versus Q2 2022.

During the quarter the company saw that the customers shopping at lower price points were the most hit by inflation. In general, jewelry price points below $500 and $1000 were negatively impacted. On the other hand, higher price point items saw more strength, with outperformance in sentimental items like engagement rings and anniversary bands that are over $1000.

Looking ahead, Signet expects to face headwinds from inflation and anticipates a shift in consumer spending away from jewelry to more experience-oriented categories. For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue to range between $1.46-1.49 billion. For fiscal year 2023, revenues are expected to be $7.60-7.70 billion.

Profitability

In Q2 2023, Signet delivered GAAP EPS of $2.58, which was down from $3.60 in the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.68, down from $3.57 in Q2 2022. The company reported GAAP operating income of $186.8 million, which was down from $225.4 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted operating income was $193.2 million, which was down from $223 million in the year-ago period.

For the third quarter of 2023, Signet expects operating income of $20-34 million. For fiscal year 2023, the company expects operating income to range between $787-828 million and diluted EPS to range between $10.98-11.57.

General trends

Signet has seen strong growth in the bridal category with revenue increases in high price point items. The company’s bridal share is currently estimated at around 30% and it believes it is well-positioned to take advantage of the potential in this area.

On its quarterly conference call, Signet said that 2.5 million weddings are expected to take place in 2022. As per its data, jewelry represents 43% of the gifts shared at wedding-related celebrations, making it a $1.9 billion opportunity in the US. Weddings and other related events are great opportunities for gifting which in turn benefits jewelry retailers like Signet.

Click here to read the full transcript of Signet’s Q2 2023 earnings conference call