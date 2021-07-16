Charles Schwab Q2 2021 key financials and performance

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Net revenues year-over-year increased to $4.52 billion from $2.45 billion with a change of 85%. Analyst’s estimated total revenue of $4.46 billion.
GAAP net income increased to $1.26 billion from $671 million while EPS increased to $0.59 from $0.48 per share.
Adjusted net income increased to $1.48 billion while EPS increased 30% to $0.70 per share.
Most Popular
DAL Earnings: Key numbers from Delta Air Lines Q2 2021 financial results
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. Net revenues were reported at $7.1 billion, which was higher than
Key highlights from Infosys Limited (INFY) Q1 2022 earnings results
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) today reported its first quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021. Net income for the first quarter was $704 million, or $0.17
Infographic: Key highlights from Citigroup (C) Q2 2021 earnings results
Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenues dropped 12% year-over-year to $17.5 billion, driven by market normalization in Fixed Income Markets and lower average