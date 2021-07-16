Charles Schwab Q2 2021 key financials and performance

The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net revenues year-over-year increased to $4.52 billion from $2.45 billion with a change of 85%. Analyst’s estimated total revenue of $4.46 billion.

GAAP net income increased to $1.26 billion from $671 million while EPS increased to $0.59 from $0.48 per share.

Adjusted net income increased to $1.48 billion while EPS increased 30% to $0.70 per share.