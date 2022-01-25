Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology

Microsoft (MSFT) Q2 revenue up 20%, earnings beat estimates

Software giant Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) on Tuesday reported higher revenues and earnings for the second quarter of 2022. The results also topped expectations.

Microsoft Q2 2022 earnings infographic

At $51.7 billion, second-quarter revenues were up 20% from the comparable period of last year and above analysts’ forecast. Server products and cloud services revenue advanced 29%, with Azure and other cloud services revenue growing 46%.

Net income came in at $18.7 billion or $2.47 per share in the December-quarter, compared to $15.4 billion or $2.03 per share in the second quarter of 2021. The bottom-line also came in above estimates.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Microsoft’s Q2 report

Microsoft’s shares dropped on Tuesday evening following the earnings announcement, after closing the regular session lower.

