Categories Earnings Calls, Energy

Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Q4 2020 earnings call dated Jan. 29, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Wayne Borduin — General Manager, Investor Relations

Michael K. Wirth — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

Pierre R. Breber — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Devin McDermott — Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC — Analyst

Phil Gresh — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Jeanine Wai — Barclays Capital, Inc. — Analyst

Neil Mehta — Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC — Analyst

Paul Cheng — Scotiabank — Analyst

Doug Terreson — Evercore ISI — Analyst

Biraj Borkhataria — RBC Capital Markets — Analyst

Doug Leggate — Bank of America Merrill Lynch — Analyst

Paul Sankey — Sankey Research — Analyst

Daniel Boyd — Mizuho Securities — Analyst

Manav Gupta — Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC — Analyst

Jon Rigby — UBS — Analyst

Ryan Todd — Simmons Energy — Analyst

_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here

Upcoming events

Wed 03

EBAY eBay Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021
Wed 03

FORM FormFactor Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021
Wed 03

ALGN Align Technology Inc Q4 2020 Earnings Call

Feb 3, 2021

View More…

Most Popular

Chipotle Mexican Grill ends fiscal year on a disappointing note

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Tuesday. The restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter revenue of $1.6 billion, up 12% year-over-year, but

Amazon (AMZN) reports Q4 2020 earnings results; announces CEO transition

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported fourth quarter 2020 earnings results today. Net sales increased 44% year-over-year to $125.6 billion. Net income rose to $7.2 billion, or $14.09 per share, from

Alphabet (GOOGL/GOOG) Q4 revenue jumps 23% on search power

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL, GOOG), the company that owns the world's largest internet search service, Tuesday reported a 23% growth in fourth-quarter revenues, supported by broad-based growth across all the

Listen On

Tags

Oil & Gas

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top