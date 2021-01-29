Chevron Corporation (CVX) Q4 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) Q4 2020 earnings call dated

Michael K. Wirth — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

All right. Thanks, Wayne. 2020 was an unprecedented year. The global pandemic resulting in a devastating loss of life, an historic collapse in the global economy and extremely volatile oil markets. We began the year in a strong position, and we took swift action to adapt to the new realities as they emerged. During last year’s first quarter call, we shared our plan to manage through the crisis, grounded in our values and keeping our strategic and financial priorities intact. Looking back, I’m pleased to say that we delivered on each of these five commitments, which I’ll cover on the next slides. First and foremost, we focused on the safety of our employees and our operations.

Despite the difficult personal challenges faced by everyone in our workforce and the additional health safeguards at our operating facilities, 2020 was our second safest year ever in terms of fatalities and our best ever on serious injuries, motor vehicle crashes and loss of containment. It was also a year with the greatest and most rapid change in market conditions. Our upstream team had to quickly and safely demobilize dozens of rigs and reduce other production activities. Our refining personnel had to figure out how to make as little jet fuel as possible, even though just weeks before jet was the fastest-growing refined product. Despite all this, our upstream delivered more than 3 million barrels per day for only the second time in the company’s history, and our refineries maintained world-class availability to deliver the energy required for essential workers in a recovering economy.

I’m so proud of our employees, how they carried out their responsibilities with excellence and helped each other and during this extraordinary year rose to overcome the unprecedented challenges. Turning to capital and cost management, during last year’s Investor Day we told you our capital program was flexible and just weeks after we said that, we proved it. 2020 capital was down 35% from 2019 and organic capital excluding incremental C&E from Noble in the fourth quarter was under $13 billion, well below our revised guidance of $14 billion. We also exceeded our guidance for operating cost savings. Excluding special items, opex was down by over $1 billion this year with decreases due to reduced activity levels and lower transportation, fuel and incentive compensation costs.

This demonstrates our ongoing cost and capital discipline, something you can count on and a key to winning in this industry. Moving to the next slide, we entered and exited the 2020 crisis with an industry-leading balance sheet, while also completing a major acquisition. Early in 2020 we increased our dividend over 8%. We also bought back shares. When the crisis hit and cash from operations decreased, we took action to halt the buyback and protect our balance sheet. We completed asset sales, received good value and finished our three-year high grading program in the middle of our guidance range. Being prepared with a strong balance sheet, consistent with an ongoing asset sales program and adaptive on share repurchases enabled us to increase our annual dividend payout for the 33rd consecutive year.

And the actions we took to preserve long-term value, which I’ll cover on the next slide, should give our shareholders confidence that we intend to sustain and grow the dividend in the future. Turning to slide 7, while we reduced short-cycle capital that would bring on near-term production, we maintained capital for projects that we expect to deliver production and attractive cash flow for years like our expansion project in Kazakhstan. And in the Permian Basin and other short-cycle basins, we preserved the capability to build investment back up when the conditions are right. In addition, we were the first to announce and complete a major acquisition, showing the way with a low-premium, equity deal at an opportune time. And as a result, our total investment over 2020 and 2021 will likely be in line with our pre-crisis guidance.

But we’ll get there in a much different way with much lower organic capital that would have added more barrels to already oversupplied markets offset by an acquisition for low-cost barrels already producing. That also translated to reserve replacement. With additions from the Noble acquisition mitigating reserved emotions from reduced capital investments and price effects as disclosed in last year’s 10-Qs. Committed employees, capital and cost discipline, decisive actions that balance the short and long term, that was our playbook to manage through this crisis. And while we’re not out of it yet, we look to the future with optimism. We believe we’re better positioned than others, confident in our ability to succeed in any environment.

Turning to slide 8, I’m also proud that we maintained our commitment to ESG, a commitment we’ve long held and one that doesn’t ebb and flow with market cycles. We increased actions to advance a lower-carbon future abating emissions in our operations, starting up our first renewable natural gas plants, and investing in low-carbon technologies like our recent announcement with carbon utilization start-up, Blue Planet. We completed our largest company restructuring in 20 years and integration of Noble employees in a transparent and equitable manner. And we maintained positive relationships with our suppliers and supportive relationships with communities where we operate. Lastly, we continued strong governance, which starts with our exceptional Board of Directors during an unprecedented year to meet the interests of all our shareholders.

With that, I’ll turn it over to Pierre.

Pierre R. Breber — Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Mike. We reported a net loss of $700 million in the fourth quarter. Adjusted earnings were about breakeven. A reconciliation of non-GAAP measures can be found in the appendix to this presentation. Excluding working capital changes, cash flow from operations was almost $4 billion for the quarter. Our Brent oil cash breakeven price, excluding working capital, was under $50 for the second quarter in a row. C&E was $3.2 billion including about $200 million for legacy Noble assets. Full year financial results were significantly lower due to weak market conditions as reflected by an adjusted ROCE near zero. We remain committed to improving returns on capital and will share more about our plans to do so at our Investor Day in March. Total shareholder distributions, including first quarter buybacks, were $11.4 billion.

And we ended the year with a net debt ratio in the low 20s after the assumption of Noble debt and a step-up to market value. Turning to slide 10, adjusted fourth quarter earnings were down about $200 million compared to third quarter. Adjusted upstream earnings increased primarily due to higher volumes from Noble Energy and higher commodity prices. Adjusted downstream earnings decreased due to negative timing effects including an end of the year inventory valuation adjustment of more than $100 million, higher operating expenses, primarily due to turnarounds and higher RIN credit prices. The other segment decreased primarily due to higher pension charges related to lump-sum elections.

Turning to our full year earnings, adjusted earnings decreased by over $12 billion compared to the prior year. Adjusted upstream earnings decreased primarily on lower prices and under lift and the mix effect of higher U.S. and lower international liftings also lowered earnings. Adjusted downstream earnings decreased primarily due to lower volumes and margins, unfavorable timing effects and higher RIN and other credit prices. The other segment loss increased primarily due to higher pension expense. Slide 12 shows our production outlook for 2021 assuming a $50 Brent price. We expect production to be up to 3% higher than last year, excluding the impact of any asset sales that may close in 2021. Our projected growth is driven by a full-year production from the Noble Energy assets and lower expected curtailments.

Partially offset by higher base declines in part due to lower capital last year, price effects, an accounting change in Venezuela, 2020 asset sales and upcoming contract expirations. Note that are Rokan concession in Indonesia expires in August of this year and while our contract in Thailand does not expire until March of next year, production is decreasing due to the short time to earn a return on new investments. Now looking ahead, in the first quarter, we expect turnarounds and downtime to reduce production by 60,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, primarily in Australia. Gorgon Train 1 repairs are nearing completion and we expect the facility to be back online in March. After Train 1 is back online, Train 3 will be taken out of service for the propane vessel inspections, any repairs and the planned turnaround.

At Wheatstone, production is modestly below capacity while we repair an inlet separator. We do not expect production impacts in the second quarter. The impact from ongoing OPEC+ curtailments is estimated to be 40,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day primarily in Kazakhstan. At TCO our project workforce reached 20,000 by year-end before we paused due to a virus resurgence. Next month we expect to resume remobilization for the spring campaign and are targeting a project workforce of 26,000 by the end of the first quarter. In Indonesia, we expect cost recovery barrels to decrease 75,000 barrels per day from last quarter. One-time pre-funding for drilling and ARO commitments in the fourth quarter contributed to the working capital build. We expect these receivables to reverse by the third quarter. And downstream turnaround activity in the first quarter is expected to have an estimated after-tax earnings impact of $100 million to $200 million. Other financial guidance items are shown on the slide.

With that, back to Mike for his closing comments.

Michael K. Wirth — Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer

All right. Thanks, Pierre. 2020 was a year like no other and while there are uncertainties and challenges ahead, we are optimistic about the future. We are stronger with Noble, which has geographic diversity and plays to our strengths. We’re starting the year with an industry-leading balance sheet again. We are executing a disciplined investment program that grows enterprise value with greater capital efficiency. We remain committed to our number one financial priority, sustaining and growing the dividend and we’re advancing a lower carbon future with actions that are good for the environment and good for shareholders. We hope that you’ll join us on March 9 to discuss these topics and more during our 2021 Chevron Investor Day.

With that, I’ll turn it back to Wayne.

Wayne Borduin — General Manager, Investor Relations

Thanks Mike. That concludes our prepared remarks. We’re now ready to take your questions. Keep in mind that we do have a full queue so please try to limit yourself to one question and one follow up. We’ll do our best to get all of your questions answered. Audra, please open the lines.

