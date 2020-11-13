Cineplex Inc. (CGX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Cineplex Inc. (TSX: CGX) Q3 2020 earnings call dated NOV. 13, 2020.

Melissa Pressacco — Senior Manager, Communications and Investor Relations

Thank you Celestina. Good morning and welcome to Cineplex’ third quarter 2020 conference call. With me today is Ellis Jacob, our President and Chief Executive Officer; and Gord Nelson, our Chief Financial Officer.

Before I turn the call over to Ellis, let me remind you that certain statements being made are forward-looking and subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions regarding the information currently available. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause results to vary include among other things, the negative impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, adverse factors generally encountered in the film exhibition industry, risks associated with other national and world events, discovery of undisclosed material liabilities and general economic conditions.

I will now turn the call over to Ellis Jacob.

Ellis Jacob — President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Melissa. Good morning and welcome to our Q3 2020 conference call. We are glad you could join us today. I hope you and your families are well and staying healthy. This morning, much like Q1 and Q2 2020 earnings calls, we are not going to spend a lot of time on the actual financial results. Instead, we will provide an update on the most recent actions we are taking to manage through this crisis. The status of our resumed operations as we safely welcome guests back to our venues and what we are doing to position the company for continued success looking forward. As always, we will conclude the call with our customary questions-and-answer period.

COVID-19 continues to significantly impact the financial performance of many businesses in Canada and around the world. And while we are feeling the effects of the pandemic much longer than we had originally anticipated, we are encouraged by the recent news of a vaccine available in the near future. In the meantime, we are confident in our ability to navigate through the remainder of the storm and ensure the long-term success of the company. Throughout our 100 plus year history, we have faced adversity and have always emerged well positioned for future growth and this time will be no different.

Despite the tough industry and economic conditions, we remain confident in three key areas: first, we are confident in our response to COVID-19 and the actions we’ve taken to stabilize the company’s financial position. Second, we remain confident in our business reopening plan as we safely welcome guests back to the theaters and entertainment venues where and when permitted. And third, we remain confident in the exhibition industries ability to recover in the long-term, as we look ahead to an exciting film slate in 2021 and beyond.

While Gord will go into more detail in a moment, it goes without saying that much like the first and second quarter, our third quarter results were again severely impacted by COVID-19 resulting in substantial decreases when compared to last year. Although we were able to reopen all of our venues with the phased approach during the quarter, the combination of capacity restrictions and the lack of film product impacted our revenues. However, during this time, the team continued to work harder than ever to adapt our operations, manage our cash burn and strengthen Cineplex’ financial position. Building on our response to the pandemic in the second quarter, we remained laser focused on significantly reducing capital expenditures and our two primary operating costs: lease costs and payroll which Gord will elaborate on shortly.

Overall, in the short and medium term, we are focusing on a smaller number of projects and priorities supported by a sustainable financial model. As a result we have reduced our operating cost and overhead accordingly to reflect this. In addition, we raised over CAD300 million in additional financing, obtained extended relief under our credit facilities, materially reduced our net cash lease outflows by approximately CAD58 million, received approximately CAD22.5 million in wage subsidies and are generating a substantial tax asset from our operating losses, which we will realize in 2021. We also began the sales process of our head office, which we expect to complete in early 2021.

We remain focused on all other revenue generating areas of our business including Cineplex Digital Media, our expanded food delivery services through Skip the Dishes and Uber Eats and our online digital movie platform the Cineplex Store, which has experienced significant growth this year. So far this year our Cineplex Store customer base has grown by 41% to 1.3 million registered users, and we have completed more than CAD2 million transactions. To drive additional revenue through our Groups and Events business since reopening, we have been promoting private events at our venues, and we are now set to ramp-up marketing efforts for this program.

Today, I’m pleased to officially launch Private Movie Nights at Cineplex, which offers movie lovers an easy and affordable way to reserve an entire auditorium with up to 20 guests, starting with an accessible price point of just CAD125. The people looking for creative and safe ways to come together, particularly as the holidays approach, Private Movie Nights and venue rentals at Rec Room and Playdium are great options to share a social experience with family and friends safely [Phonetic].

Moving on to our resumed operations and reopenings during the quarter, we remain confident in our guests mounting desire to return to our theaters and entertainment venues as well as the industry leading health and safety protocols we have put in place to keep them safe. After almost four months of closure during the pandemic, and as restrictions lifted across individual provinces, we moved ahead with our phased approach to reopening our theaters and entertainment venues in late June and July. Then on August 21 we became one of the first major theater circuits in North America to reopen all of its theatres across the country post-close [Phonetic]. During the third quarter, with the first major film released in five months tenant, we proudly welcomed 1.6 million guests back to our theaters. This signalled to us as well as our studio partners that Canadians have missed the magic of the big screen and are confident in the rigorous health and safety protocols we have put in place in our venues. As you’ve heard me say before, the health and safety of our employees and guests is our top priority and we are proud that no outbreaks or transmissions of COVID-19 can be attributed to movie theatres.

Our guests are happy to be back, not just anecdotally, but our data validates this as well. Service conducted by our team during the quarter showed that 95% were satisfied with their overall experience. 96% was satisfied with overall cleanliness and 95% were satisfied with auditorium health and safety. Once more, these figures are actually up from the same period one year ago, reflective of our strong focus of effort and execution excellence by our operations team. When we look at movie going, we know that it doesn’t pose the same risks as other indoor services and gathering. The spacious footprint and headroom naturally offers a great ability for guests to physically distance both in the lobby and the auditoriums. We deliver a tangible and predictable flow of guests as most other businesses cannot replicate by staggering our show times and implementing reserve seating with physically distant spacing.

We know that the magic of the movies and escaping to a movie theater provides guests and their families with the safe and temporary break from the mounting pressures and anxiety created by the pandemic. This is what so many of us need right now, the safest gate [Phonetic], especially as we approach the long winter months. We continue to take our CEWS from the government as they response to the second wave across the country and adjust provincial regulations and safety guidelines as required. We know there is a risk we may be required to shut down our theaters and venues again such as the recent reinstated temporary closures in Ontario, Quebec and Manitoba. In response to public health authorities, we have made proactive operational changes and we’ll continue to adjust as required. Future adjustments will depend on how the COVID case numbers evolve over time. But we continue to actively work with government regulators to advocate for us safety protocols within our venues and zero transmission record is provided to date.

Of course, we are encouraged by the recent news of the successful trial of COVID-19 vaccine. As initial reports suggest that COVID-19 vaccine could be available within the first half of 2021 and this is an important milestone. As the vaccine becomes widely available COVID cases will reduce, restrictions will loosen and attendance numbers will rebound as guests seek out social experiences, especially when the deferred film content hits the big screen. Looking at Japan, since the government eased restrictions on movie theaters and allowed them to open at full capacity in mid-October, the country’s box office has been booming and there remains no claims of COVID-19 transmission in the cinema. The recent release of an animated film shattered the records with the biggest opening weekend in Japanese history, surpassing the three day total of Frozen 2 when it opened in Japan last year. This is a clear sign that Japan’s movie industry has rebounded from the damage caused by the corona virus, just has the exhibition industry will rebound in Canada and other parts of the world.

As we look to the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, we remain extremely strategic and agile in our approach and are more than confident in the team’s ability to pivot as needed through these challenging times, which leads me to the final key area. Our confidence in Cineplex and the exhibition industries ability to rebound in 2021 as evidenced by our guests desire to return to the theaters and the upcoming film slate. As I mentioned earlier, guests are craving human connection and sharing social experiences with the ones they love. We know that when new movies are released, they will want to come back and experience it in the theater. And while there’s still a risk that the schedule could shift again, right now we have the following films to look forward for the balance of 2020. The Croods: A New Age, Funny Boy, All My Life, Nomadland, this year’s People Choice Award winner, the Tom Hanks film News of the World, and of course, Wonder Woman 1984 among others hitting the big screen. As you know, many key titles shifted from 2020 into next year, which when combined with what was previously announced for 2021 makes a very exciting year at the box office. These are first run titles that are ready to be released and that studios want and need to land in theaters. Even though certain titles have shifted, studios have assured us they are still supporting theatrical releases, which is why, when we look at 2021, we can’t help but expect it will be an even bigger year than originally anticipated, given the sheer volume of titles, it looks like we have a new major release almost every week. These include James Bond: No Time to Die, Top Gun: Maverick, Fast and Furious 9: A Quiet Place II, The Eternals, Minions: The Rise of Gru, Black Widow, Candyman, West Side Story, Sing 2; Mission Impossible 7 and Cruella.

When I look back at the top eight months, I am extremely proud of our team’s ability and focus in this environment and everything we have accomplished. We have fortified the financial position of our company with the necessary funds to extend our financial runway and develop the gold standard in health and safety protocols to safely welcome guests back. We have worked hard to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business and we will continue to do so. Although we know vaccine is on the horizon, we also recognize that there will be challenges ahead. We are confident in the measures we have put in place to manage through this pandemic and softened the negative impact on our business.

As we look to the future, we will remain extremely strategic and agile in our approach to operating the company. We will review and refine our plans across the entire business and continue to take the necessary steps to ensure Cineplex remains on solid financial ground and as well positioned for a strong and healthy future.

With that, I will pass the call over to Gord. Thank you.

Gord Nelson — Chief Financial Officer

Thanks Ellis. I am pleased to present a condensed summary of the third quarter results for Cineplex Inc., and to provide additional detail on the ongoing financial impacts of COVID-19 on our operations. For your further reference our financial statements and MD&A have been filed on SEDAR and are also available on our Investor Relations website at cineplex.com, and in addition, our credit facility amendment has been filed on SEDAR this morning. Our MD&A and earnings press release includes a fulsome narrative on the operational results, so, I will focus on highlighting and quantifying some of the key items including commentary on cost control, accounting matters, liquidity initiatives and outlook.

The COVID-19 pandemic continued to have a material negative impact on all aspects of Cineplex’ core businesses resulting in material decreases in revenue results of operations and cash flows for Q3 2020, as a result, we continue to focus on cost control and liquidity. With respect to cost control, I want to provide some additional details on our largest fixed and semi-fixed costs, our lease costs and our payroll expenses. Lease costs are our largest fixed costs. During Q2 and Q3 we maintained strong communication channels with our landlord partners in identifying opportunities for relief during these unprecedented times. Our focus has been on working with them to identify opportunities for abatements during the closure period, to convert fixed components of rent to variable rent during the reopening period and to jointly look for other opportunities under our existing lease agreements.

During the Q2 and Q3 period we were able to materially reduce net cash lease outflows by approximately CAD58 million, which includes approximately CAD37 million in lease savings and CAD21 million as a result of the sale of certain restrictive rights to landlords. We anticipate further savings will be secured during the fourth quarter of this year as well into 2021. The benefits of the initiatives taken in Q2 and Q3 will continue to provide relief through the remainder of 2020. Payroll is our largest semi-fixed costs, with the mandated closure, we immediately initiated temporary layoffs and reduced full-time employee salaries across the board, by agreement with the employees. We reviewed and applied for government subsidy programs where available, including the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.

During Q3 we benefited from approximately CAD22.5 million in subsidies primarily under this program and we were able to materially reduce our theater payroll to approximately CAD3.9 million in Q3 2020 from approximately CAD40.9 million in the prior year quarter. Our total company employee salaries and benefits for the quarter, as identified in Note 12 of the financial statements, decreased to CAD21.7 million from CAD78 million in the prior year. In July, the company initiated a restructuring process, which will result in the elimination of approximately 130 roles for an annualized savings of approximately CAD12 million. Approximately half of the savings relates to G&A and half relates to opex savings in the various businesses.

During Q3, the company recorded approximately CAD5.4 million in restructuring expenses related to this initiative. As we look forward, we will continue to benefit from the CEWS program through its expiry in June 2021 and we’ll derive future savings as a result of the recent restructuring process. With respect to other supplier partners and expense control, we put in place immediate expense in capex curtailment programs during the closure period and work with our supplier partners to provide elements of relief including eliminating or reducing amounts due for contractual monthly services, in addition to payment deferrals and abatements. You can continue to see the benefits of these initiatives and the substantial cost reductions in a number of our controllable cost categories.

In addition, we continue to monitor other subsidy and relief programs which could benefit Cineplex. With all the actions previously described, we were able to continue to achieve our projected monthly cash burn rate of approximately CAD20 million per month before working capital. During the second quarter, we had a positive source of working capital of approximately CAD69 million as we were negotiating concessions with our landlord and other supplier partners. And during the third quarter, we had a use of working capital of approximately CAD35 million as we settled the amount outstanding as a result of the successful negotiations. In total, during the second quarter, this positive working capital impact offset the net cash burn, whereas during the third quarter this use of working capital was additive to the net cash burn.

I would now like to discuss select accounting impacts during the quarter. As I mentioned during last quarter’s call, we had completed a thorough review of our rights under our lease agreements and where we thought we had attractive rates we approached landlords to monetize some of these rights. During the third quarter, we monetized approximately CAD21 million on lease rates and this is reflected as proceeds on our statement of cash flows. And we have recorded a gain of approximately CAD14 million on these transactions after de-recognizing the component of our right of use assets. We issued approximately CAD316.3 million in face value of convertible debentures during the third quarter. Of this total approximately CAD91.3 million has been reflected as an equity component in our financial statements. I refer you to Note 10 of our financial statements for further details.

With respect to the previously announced program to eliminate approximately 130 employees, we recorded a restructuring charge of approximately CAD5.4 million during the quarter. And finally, we recorded a goodwill impairment charge of CAD65.6 million, which was related to a triggering event caused by the substantial decline in our share price as at quarter end.

I would now like to focus on some of our liquidity initiatives. We entered into the Second Credit Agreement Amendment with our bank Syndicate on November 12. This amendment extends the suspension of financial covenant testing until the second quarter of 2021, but provides for a monthly liquidity test until the financial covenants are reintroduced. Please refer to our financial statements and our MD&A for further details on this amendment. This amendment provides additional relief during the extended closure and reopening period.

As previously mentioned, we issued approximately CAD316.3 million in face value of debentures during the quarter. Of this issuance CAD100 million of the proceeds was used to permanently pay down the current credit facility. In addition to the convertible debenture offering, we are investigating extracting value from our owned real estate portfolio, which includes our head office building in Toronto and other assets, which would include some of our equity investments. With respect to the building, we initiated a sales process in September 2020 and expect to close this transaction in early January 2021.

While 2020 has been a challenging year from an operating perspective, Cineplex has historically been a tax-paying entity, and the losses created in 2020 will be eligible for carryback and for refund upon filing our 2020 tax returns. In Note 5, in our financial statements we identify approximately CAD78 million in operating losses available for carry-forward and carryback. Some of these are in losses — sorry, some of these losses are in entities that are not eligible for carry back, but we estimate a refund of approximately CAD60 million as a result of loss carrybacks when we file our tax returns in early 2021.

We are continuing to bring capex down to approximately CAD50 million for the next 12 months from our previously estimated run rate of approximately CAD150 million. This capex reduction coupled with the elimination of our dividend will provide approximately CAD200 million in additional liquidity as compared to prior years. We have taken a number of significant steps during Q2 and Q3 to manage our costs and improve our liquidity position and balance sheet. Despite the current environment, we feel very comfortable with where we have positioned the company today. As we look ahead, we continue to focus on the reopening of our businesses and continuing to explore further opportunities for cost reduction and value creation.

And that concludes our remarks for this morning. And we’d now like to turn the call over to the conference operator for questions.

