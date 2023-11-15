Cisco Q1 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) will be reporting results for the fiscal 2024 first quarter today after regular trading hours.

It is estimated that the tech firm’s Q1 earnings, adjusted for one-off items, increased to $1.03 per share vs. $0.86 per share in the year-ago quarter. The revenue estimate is $14.62 billion, which is up 9.8% from last year.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, the San Jose-headquartered firm reported adjusted earnings of $1.14 per share, compared to $0.83 per share in the same period of the prior year. Unadjusted net income was $4.0 billion or $0.97 per share in Q4, higher than $2.8 billion or $0.68 per share in Q4 2022. At $15.2 billion, fourth-quarter revenues were up 16% year-over-year.