Cisco Q2 2024 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript

Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is scheduled to report financial results for the second quarter of 2024, today after the closing bell.
The network gear maker is expected to report earnings of $0.84 per share for Q2, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.88 per share in the same period of fiscal 2023. Market watchers are looking for revenues of $12.71 billion.
For the first quarter, the San Jose-headquartered company reported adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, up from $0.86/share reported in the prior-year quarter. Unadjusted net income was $3.6 billion or $0.89 per share in Q1, compared to $2.7 billion or $0.65 per share last year.
At $14.7 billion, first-quarter revenues were up 8% year-over-year. Total software revenue and software subscription revenue grew 13% year over year.
