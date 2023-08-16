Cisco Q4 2023 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ: CSCO) will be reporting fourth-quarter results today at 4:05 PM ET, amid expectations for strong earnings and revenue performance.

Listen to Cisco’s Q4 2023 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

Wall Street is looking for earnings of $1.06 per share for the July quarter, which is sharply higher than the $0.83/share profit reported a year earlier. The consensus revenue estimate is $15.05 billion, which represents a 15% year-over-year increase.

In the third quarter, a 29% surge in Secure, Agile Networks revenue drove up the top line to $14.6 billion — up 14%. Adjusted earnings jumped 15% annually to $1.0 per share. Operating cash flow rose sharply to a record high of $5.2 billion.