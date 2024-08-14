Categories LATEST

Cisco Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is all set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings today after the closing bell.

Listen to Cisco’s Q4 2024 earnings call live and read the real-time transcript

The company recently guided Q4 revenues in the range of $13.4 billion to13.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share between $0.84 and 0.86. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.85 per share on revenues of $13.54 billion for the July quarter. That compares to earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $14.45 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.

In the third quarter, Cisco reported revenues of $12.7 billion, which is down 13% year-over-year. Reported earnings per share fell 41% to $0.46 in Q3 and adjusted earnings dropped 12% to $0.88 per share.

Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.

Most Popular

Deere & Company to report Q3 earnings on Thursday. Here’s what to expect

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE), a global leader in agricultural, construction, and forestry equipment, will be reporting third-quarter results on Thursday. The company is going through a difficult phase now,

Home Depot (HD) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The Home Depot (NYSE: HD) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Sales of $43.2 billion inched up 0.6% from the same period last year. Comparable sales decreased 3.3%.

Earnings Preview: Will Alibaba’s turnaround efforts reflect in Q1 report?

The quarterly results of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) have not been very impressive in the recent past, with the company delivering lackluster revenue and earnings performance. The market

Tags

CybersecurityNetworking
Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top