Cisco Q4 2024 Earnings Call: Listen Live and Get the Real-Time Transcript

Network gear maker Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) is all set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings today after the closing bell.
The company recently guided Q4 revenues in the range of $13.4 billion to13.6 billion and adjusted earnings per share between $0.84 and 0.86. Analysts estimate earnings of $0.85 per share on revenues of $13.54 billion for the July quarter. That compares to earnings of $1.08 per share and revenue of $14.45 billion reported in the fourth quarter of 2023.
In the third quarter, Cisco reported revenues of $12.7 billion, which is down 13% year-over-year. Reported earnings per share fell 41% to $0.46 in Q3 and adjusted earnings dropped 12% to $0.88 per share.
