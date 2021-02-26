Categories Earnings Calls, Technology

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 09, 2021

Corporate Participants:

Marilyn Mora — Head of Investor Relations

Chuck Robbins — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Scott Herren — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Analysts:

Meta Marshall — Morgan Stanley — Analyst

James Suva — Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. — Analyst

Ittai Kidron — Oppenheimer & Company, Inc. — Analyst

Paul J Silverstein — Cowen & Company — Analyst

Pierre Ferragu — New Street Research — Analyst

Jeff Kvaal — Wolfe Research, LLC — Analyst

Rod Hall — Goldman Sachs — Analyst

Tal Liani — Bank of America Securities — Analyst

Samik Chatterjee — J.P. Morgan — Analyst

Simon Leopold — Raymond James & Associates, Inc. — Analyst

Tim Long — Barclays — Analyst

Sami Badri — Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC — Analyst
_________

