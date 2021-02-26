Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Q2 2021 Earnings Call

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO) Q2 2021 earnings call dated Feb. 09, 2021
Corporate Participants:
Marilyn Mora — Head of Investor Relations
Chuck Robbins — Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Scott Herren — Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Analysts:
Meta Marshall — Morgan Stanley — Analyst
James Suva — Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. — Analyst
Ittai Kidron — Oppenheimer & Company, Inc. — Analyst
Paul J Silverstein — Cowen & Company — Analyst
Pierre Ferragu — New Street Research — Analyst
Jeff Kvaal — Wolfe Research, LLC — Analyst
Rod Hall — Goldman Sachs — Analyst
Tal Liani — Bank of America Securities — Analyst
Samik Chatterjee — J.P. Morgan — Analyst
Simon Leopold — Raymond James & Associates, Inc. — Analyst
Tim Long — Barclays — Analyst
Sami Badri — Credit Suisse Securities (USA), LLC — Analyst
_________
To read the full earnings call transcript, click here
Most Popular
Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021. Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per
Infographic: Beyond Meat (BYND) reports wider Q4 loss; Revenue up 4%
Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND), a specialist in plant-based meat substitutes, Thursday reported a wider loss for the fourth quarter, despite an increase in revenues. The numbers also missed the consensus
Virgin Galactic stock tanks on delayed test flight
Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) reported fourth-quarter 2020 financial results after the regular market hours on Thursday. The space tourism company reported zero revenue in the fourth quarter, compared to $529,000