Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) Earnings: 3Q21 Key Numbers

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) reported consolidated revenues of $6 billion for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.6 billion in the year-ago period.
Net income attributable to Cliffs shareholders was $1.2 billion, or $2.33 per share.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
FedEx (FDX) Stock: Long term prospects intact despite supply chain, cost issues
Transport and courier companies were among the worst affected by the supply chain crisis that gripped the business world during the COVID era. Nearly two years into the pandemic, cargo
Dell Technologies (DELL) stock research summary | Q3 2022
Dell (DELL) is an established name in the technology industry. The company reported strong results for its most recent quarter and it remains optimistic about its future growth prospects. However,
Shopify (SHOP): This recession-proof stock looks unstoppable. Here’s why
The virus-related movement restrictions have had a complementary effect on the business of Shopify Inc. (NYSE: SHOP), which was already thriving on the widespread cloud adoption and digital shift. The