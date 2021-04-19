Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Coca-Cola (KO) Q1 2021 earnings release

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) reported first-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Monday.

The beverage manufacturer reported fourth-quarter revenue of $9 billion, up 5% year-over-year.

The earnings per share were down by 19% at $0.52 per share. The adjusted earnings per share grew by 8% to $0.55 per share, which was lower than what analysts had predicted.

